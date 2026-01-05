Japan Opposition Leaders Worry about U.S. Attacks on Venezuela

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japanese opposition parties Monday showed their concerns about U.S. attacks on Venezuela and criticized the Japanese government's response.

"I'm concerned that the attacks may significantly shake the international order," Tetsuo Saito, who heads Komeito, a former ally of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told a party conference.

The government should "urge the United States to understand the importance of abiding by international law," he added.

The U.S. attacks "are questionable in light of international law," Yoshihiko Noda, president of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters.

"Not only Japan but also middle-power states including European and Asian countries should cooperate and demand (legal compliance)," he also said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]