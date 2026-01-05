Scandal-Hit Ex-Mayor Files Candidacy for Election in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Maebashi, Gunma Pref., Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Akira Ogawa, the former mayor of Maebashi who stepped down over controversial hotel visits with a married male municipal official, and four other people filed their candidacies on Monday for a mayoral election set for Jan. 12 in the city in Gunma Prefecture, central Japan.

Ogawa, 43, has called for support from citizens to lead efforts again to change the city.

She won the mayoral election in February 2024. When the scandal came to light last September, she apologized for it while insisting that there was no romantic relationship with the male official.

Ogawa initially intended to remain in office by cutting her salary in half, but resigned in November after city assembly members decided to submit a no-confidence motion against her.

