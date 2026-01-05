Nikkei Average Surges on 1st Day of 2026 Trading

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average soared on Monday, the first trading day of 2026, led by gains in large-cap semiconductor-related shares.

The index of 225 major issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section finished at 51,832.80, up 1,493.32 points, or 2.96 pct, from Tuesday, the final trading day of 2025. It briefly topped 52,000 for the first time in about two months.

The broader TOPIX index climbed 68.55 points, or 2.01 pct, to close at 3,477.52, hitting a record high.

A wide range of Tokyo stocks attracted purchases after chip- and artificial intelligence-related shares advanced in the U.S. market Friday, market sources said.

The Tokyo market reacted little to the U.S. military operations against Venezuela on Saturday, the sources added.

