Chubu Electric May Have Underestimated N-Plant Quake Risks

Nagoya, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Chubu Electric Power Co. may have presented data underestimating earthquake risks for a regulatory process to check whether its Hamaoka nuclear power plant in central Japan meets new safety standards, President Kingo Hayashi said Monday.

Chubu Electric suspects that the estimated maximum seismic ground motion the power plant could experience may have been underestimated. The company will set up a third-party committee to investigate the matter.

Hayashi told a news conference in the central Japan city of Nagoya, where the company is headquartered, that the possible negligence "could have a serious impact on the Nuclear Regulation Authority's examination," as well as "undermine trust in our nuclear power business and shake the foundations of our operations."

The Hamaoka plant is located in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture.

