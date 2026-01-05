Mazda to Start Production of New CX-5 for Japan Market in April

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Mazda Motor Corp. said Monday that it will begin mass production of a new version of its flagship CX-5 SUV for the Japanese market in April.

“The model will be a new symbol of Mazda,” Masahiro Moro, president and CEO of the Japanese automaker, told a press conference in the western Japan city of Hiroshima.

Launched in 2012, the CX-5 is an iconic vehicle in Mazda’s global strategy, with over 4.5 million units sold worldwide to date. Its third version was unveiled last July and released in Europe last December. Mazda plans to start full-scale production of the new model for the United States this month.

The company will later announce details of the new model for Japan, including prices and specifications.

“The new model is packed with the results of structural cost reductions that we have been promoting for several years,” Moro said. “The model is expected to make a significant contribution to our business.”

