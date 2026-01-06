Japanese Dept. Store Tax-Free Sales Fall in Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tax-free sales at three major Japanese department store operators fell sharply in December after the Chinese government urged its citizens to avoid travel to Japan, data from the companies showed Monday.

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. saw its tax-free sales, an indicator of spending by foreign tourists, drop 16.6 pct from a year before.

Tax-free sales at Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. declined 14.2 pct and those at Takashimaya Co. fell 11.1 pct.

"We will closely monitor the situation," a Takashimaya official said, expressing caution over Beijing's travel advisory ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in February, during which demand from Chinese tourists usually surges.

Overall same-store sales in December decreased 0.9 pct at Daimaru Matsuzakaya and 0.5 pct at Isetan Mitsukoshi. Takashimaya posted a 4.1 pct increase, driven by strong sales of winter clothing and food to Japanese customers.

