Japan Police Provide Protection in 544 “Dark” Job Cases

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police provided protection to applicants for so-called “dark” part-time jobs and their families in a total of 544 cases as of the end of last November, according to the National Police Agency.

The NPA is calling on people who have applied for illicit part-time jobs, such as carrying out robberies and fraud, to consult the police without hesitation.

The agency said that criminal groups soliciting such job applicants often threaten them using their personal information, but authorities have not confirmed any cases in which applicants or related people were harmed after being placed under police protection.

The NPA instructed prefectural police departments in October 2024 to take appropriate protective measures when they receive consultations from dark job applicants, such as temporarily relocating applicants and their families and strengthening patrols in nearby areas. It has also released educational videos on the matter.

Since then, police around the country have taken protective measures at the request of applicants, their guardians or others in a total of 544 cases as of last November.

