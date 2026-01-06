6 Japanese Automakers' U.S. Sales Up 2.4 Pct in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Combined new automobile sales by six Japanese automakers in the U.S. market in 2025 rose 2.4 pct from the previous year to 6,023,492 units, according to data released Monday.

Demand spiked early in the year ahead of the introduction of additional auto tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, and spending by wealthy consumers remained steady thanks to a bullish stock market. The Japanese automakers saw stronger sales of their popular hybrid vehicles.

Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. posted sales increases, while Subaru Corp., Mazda Motor Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. logged decreases. Larger automakers with broad lineups spanning varying price points are seen to have taken the upper hand amid the growing economic disparity among U.S. consumers.

Toyota sold 2,518,071 units, up 8.0 pct. Demand was robust for its flagship models such as the RAV4 SUV as well as the Camry and Corolla, according to a company official. Its Lexus luxury vehicle brand posted a record high for units sold in the U.S. market.

Honda logged a 0.5 pct increase to 1,430,577 units, securing sales growth on a full-year basis despite seeing recent sluggishness caused by a semiconductor shortage. Nissan sold 926,153 units, up 0.2 pct.

