"Scarlet" Earns 3 Nominations for Annie Awards

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda's "Scarlet" earned three nominations for the 2026 Annie Awards, which honor excellence in animation, on Monday.

The three categories in which "Scarlet" was nominated include Best Feature - Independent.

"Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc," a film based on a popular Japanese manga series, scored a nomination for Best Direction - Feature.

"Dan Da Dan," another anime adaptation of a popular Japanese manga series, was shortlisted for Best Direction - TV/Media.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 21.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]