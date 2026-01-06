Powerful Earthquakes Strike Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--A series of powerful earthquakes struck western Japan on Tuesday, measuring up to upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the country's seismic intensity scale, in the western prefectures of Tottori and Shimane.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a quake with an estimated magnitude of 6.4 occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers in eastern Shimane at around 10:18 a.m., registering upper 5 in the Shimane city of Matsue and the Tottori city of Sakaiminato.

Another temblor struck at 10:28 a.m., logging lower 5, the fifth-highest level, in the Shimane city of Yasugi.

No tsunamis occurred as a result of the earthquakes.

The agency is urging caution against earthquakes measuring upper 5 or higher for about one week in areas that experienced strong shaking.

