Nearly 1,000 Sex Videos Shared in Polygamous Family Case

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Investigative sources said on Tuesday that a 39-year-old man, his wife and common-law wife who were arrested over posting secretly filmed sexual videos shared nearly 1,000 such videos and photos online.

The man, Yohei Ono, 39, his wife, Haruka, 28, and common-law wife Rin, 24, who is also his adopted daughter, claim that they have been living together as a polygamous family.

Ono was arrested by Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department in November last year for allegedly confining a woman under 20.

Haruka and Rin were arrested in the following month on suspicion of secretly filming Ono having sexual intercourse with a woman in her 20s and posting the footage on a video-sharing site. Ono was served with a fresh arrest warrant on the same charges as Haruka and Rin.

On Tuesday, the police served new arrest warrants on the three for allegedly secretly filming him having sex with another woman in her 20s at a hotel in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23, 2024, and sharing the video through online video platform myfans on Oct. 26 the same year.

