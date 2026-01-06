Japan Avoids Legal Assessment of U.S. Strike on Venezuela

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday declined to offer a legal assessment of the U.S. attack on Venezuela and the capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro.

Japan is "not in a position to grasp detailed facts," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference in Tokyo.

The comments by Kihara mean that Japan showed consideration for the United States, its only ally, at a time when some members of the international community argue that the attack violates the U.N. Charter, which mandates respect for sovereignty.

Kihara said that in general terms, "principles under international law, including the U.N. Charter, must be respected."

But he added that Japan is not a direct party to the situation.

