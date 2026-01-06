LDP's Suzuki Voices Hope for DPFP Joining Ruling Bloc

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Shunichi Suzuki, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed hope Tuesday that the Democratic Party for the People will join the ruling coalition of his party and the Japan Innovation Party.

"It is my hope that a three-party coalition will firmly establish stability in Japanese politics," Suzuki told a press conference.

Noting that the LDP reached an agreement with the DPFP to further raise the minimum taxable income threshold at the end of last year, Suzuki said that "rapport between the two sides is being built."

"I would like the DPFP to cooperate in restoring stability in Japanese politics," he continued.

His remark made a contrast to a clear opposition to such an idea expressed Monday by Tomoko Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, the biggest umbrella organization for labor unions in the country and a key supporter of the DPFP.

