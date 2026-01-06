Sony-Honda JV Unveils Prototype of 2nd EV Model

Newsfrom Japan

Las Vegas, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--A joint venture between Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co. on Monday unveiled a prototype of its second Afeela electric vehicle model in Las Vegas on Monday.

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. aims to start delivering an SUV-like Afeela model based on the prototype to U.S. customers as early as 2028, Yasuhide Mizuno, chairperson and CEO of the joint venture, said at a press conference on the sidelines of CES.

The company will start delivering its first model, the Afeela 1 sedan, in California this year. In Japan, the model will be released in the first half of 2027.

The basic version starts at 89,900 dollars and the flagship version at 102,900 dollars.

The Afeela 1 features an advanced driver-assistance system and music and video functions as well as interactive artificial intelligence functions, which Sony Honda has been developing in cooperation with Microsoft.

