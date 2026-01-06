Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Makes Industry Peer JMU Subsidiary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's leading shipbuilder, Imabari Shipbuilding Co., said Tuesday that it has completed the process to acquire the second-biggest Japan Marine United Corp.

The two companies account for more than half of the country's total ship construction volume.

By combining their production and purchasing capacities, they aim to better compete with their rivals in China and South Korea, which dominate the world market.

"We've judged that it is necessary to further strengthen our relationship with JMU in view of the increasingly competitive global environment," Imabari Shipbuilding President Yukito Higaki told a press conference in Tokyo.

Higaki emphasized that the companies will take steps to boost production with government support.

