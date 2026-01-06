Japan Traffic Deaths Hit Record Low in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Traffic accident deaths in Japan fell to a record low in 2025, dropping 116, or 4.4 pct, from the previous year to 2,547, the National Police Agency said Tuesday.

The figure is the lowest since records began in 1948, but it fell short of the government's target of cutting fatalities to 2,000 or fewer by 2025.

The agency said it will conduct a detailed analysis of the results and reflect the findings in future safety measures.

By prefecture, Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, recorded the highest number of traffic deaths, at 139, followed by Tokyo with 134 and the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido with 129.

The lowest totals were in the western prefectures of Shimane and Tottori, with 17 deaths each.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]