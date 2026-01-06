China Bans Exports of Dual-Use Goods to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese Commerce Ministry on Tuesday announced an immediate ban on the exports to Japan of dual-use goods, which can be used for both commercial and military purposes.

The move followed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's parliamentary remark last November regarding a possible Taiwan contingency, apparently in an attempt to intensify economic pressure on Tokyo and force a retraction.

According to the ministry, exports of materials for Japanese defense-related users and dual-use items that could enhance defense capabilities are restricted. This could include exports of semiconductors and rare earths to Japan's Self-Defense Forces and defense equipment manufacturers.

The ministry, in a spokesperson's statement issued on Tuesday, again criticized Takaichi's remark as "erroneous," and said that it could constitute boorish interference in China's internal affairs.

In November, Takaichi said at a meeting of Japanese parliament that China's possible use of force against Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

