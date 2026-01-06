Takaichi Vows to Drive Economic Growth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged to drive the country's economic growth during a New Year's event hosted mainly by Jiji Press on Tuesday.

"We will bring back a strong economy," Takaichi said, expressing eagerness to "push all the growth switches" to enhance Japan's technological presence worldwide. She promised to "take all possible measures," including tax reforms, to promote investment, research and development activities to achieve this goal.

Takaichi also outlined plans for crisis management investments in areas such as food and energy security and cybersecurity.

"There are untapped glittering technologies in Japan," she said, stressing the importance of boosting the country's international competitiveness.

"We will definitely make the Japanese archipelago strong and prosperous," she said. "We will push Japan to the heights of the world again."

