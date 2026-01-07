Ex-Taiwan Premier Hsieh Named Head of Liaison Body with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Former Taiwan Premier Frank Hsieh has been appointed chairman of Taiwan's liaison organization with Japan.

Hsieh, former head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, the post equivalent to ambassador, said on Facebook that he assumed the position as chairman of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association on Tuesday.

Having studied at Kyoto University in Japan, Hsieh is well-versed in Japanese affairs. He served as Taiwan premier from 2005 to 2006.

