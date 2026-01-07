G-7 Foreign Chiefs Affirm Cooperation over Venezuela Situation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies on Wednesday agreed that they will maintain close communication and cooperation regarding the situation in Venezuela, following the U.S. attack on the country.

In a phone meeting among the G-7 foreign chiefs, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained the current situation and outlook for the South American nation.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in the meeting that it is important for democracy to be restored in Venezuela as soon as possible.

The Japanese government respects fundamental values and principles such as the rule of law, Motegi said. He added that Tokyo wants to facilitate cooperation among the G-7 countries to ensure the safety of their nationals in Venezuela.

