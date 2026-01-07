Nagasaki, Okinawa Make N.Y. Times' 52 Places to Go in 2026

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nagasaki and Okinawa have been selected for The New York Times' list of "52 places to go in 2026."

The U.S. daily placed the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki 17th on the list.

The newspaper said that as the U.S. atomic bombing of the city in the closing days of World War II missed its mark, the urban core escaped damage. "This gives the city center a kind of sliding-door surrealness," it said. "This was all supposed to be gone, but somehow it survived."

"As the threat of nuclear proliferation spreads around the world, travelers have a potent reason to visit," the newspaper said.

It introduced attractions such as an 800-year-old camphor tree and food spots including a confectionery shop that has sold cakes since 1624.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]