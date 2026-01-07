Fukui Pref. Confirms Sexual Harassment by Ex-Gov.

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Fukui prefectural government, in a report released Wednesday, confirmed former Governor Tatsuji Sugimoto's sexual harassment against a female worker and other victims.

"It is evident that Sugimoto's words and actions in question were acts of sexual harassment," said the report, drawn up by three lawyers designated by the central Japan prefectural government as special investigators.

Also suggesting the possibility of the 63-year-old previous governor committing indecent assault, it noted that Sugimoto still bears a grave responsibility even after his resignation last month.

"I deeply apologize to the victims and sincerely apologize for causing great disappointment and anxiety among people in the prefecture and employees of the local government," Fukui Vice Governor Mio Washizu told a press conference at the prefectural government's headquarters.

Describing Sugimoto's acts as persistent and long-running, Washizu said, "I cannot help but feel strong resentment."

