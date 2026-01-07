Japan NRA Blasts Chubu Electric over N-Plant Data Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Shinsuke Yamanaka, chief of Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority, on Wednesday denounced Chubu Electric Power Co. for cherry-picking earthquake risk data for its Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

"It is a fabrication of screening data directly related to (nuclear plant) safety and a clear misconduct," Yamanaka said at a regular meeting of the nuclear watchdog. The NRA will suspend its inspection of the Hamaoka plant for its possible restart, he said.

At its next regular meeting Jan. 14, the NRA will discuss whether it should seek a report from Chubu Electric or have its secretariat conduct an on-site probe, based on the nuclear reactor regulation law.

Chubu Electric was found to have selected data that underestimated earthquake risk for the Hamaoka plant, located in the city of Omaezaki, for submission to the NRA for its inspection.

An NRA secretariat official, reporting the issue to Wednesday's meeting, explained that in 2018, when the data cherry-picking occurred, the NRA was evaluating the seismic ground motion of an active fault close to the nuclear plant, suggesting that the misconduct took place when the NRA was examining the possibility of a quake that could have a significant impact on the plant site.

