Japan Govt Spokesman Warns of Fake Video Misusing His Image

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara on Wednesday warned the public about a fake video that misused footage from his own press conference and had appeared on YouTube.

Referring to the fake video, which solicited investments for a fictitious project, the Japanese government's top spokesman said at a press conference Wednesday, "It could cause confusion and misunderstanding among the public and cannot be tolerated."

"Any claim guaranteeing a profit is fraudulent from the start," Kihara said. "If you have even the slightest doubt, contact the police or relevant authorities immediately," he added.

Kihara noted that no financial losses have been reported. The video has since been deleted, and the account that posted the video has been suspended.

