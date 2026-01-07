China Defends Ban on Dual-Use Goods Exports to Japan as Legal

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday claimed that the country's ban on exports of dual-use goods to Japan is completely legitimate and legal.

At a press conference that day, ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that the measure is in accordance with laws and regulations, countering Japan's protest and demand for withdrawal of the export control.

The measure followed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's parliamentary remark last November that China's possible use of force against Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, enabling the country to invoke its right to collective self-defense.

Mao emphasized that Takaichi's remark on a potential Taiwan contingency blatantly interfered in China's internal affairs and sent a military threat against China.

The latest measure aims to uphold national sovereignty and interests, Mao added, again urging Japan to retract the remark.

