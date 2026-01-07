China Launches Antidumping Probe on Japanese Compound

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--China’s Ministry of Commerce launched an antidumping investigation Wednesday into Japanese dichlorosilane, a compound used in semiconductor manufacturing.

The ministry claims that the domestic industry was affected by rising imports of Japanese dichlorosilane between 2022 and 2024.

The investigation appears to be intended to increase economic pressure on Japan.

China has been critical of Japan since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told a parliamentary committee meeting in November last year that a contingency around Taiwan could create a critical situation for Japan’s survival, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

On Tuesday, the Chinese government announced a ban on the exports to Japan of dual-use goods, which can be used for both commercial and military purposes.

