Japan to Establish Own Version of CFIUS

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will set up a Japanese version of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, to conduct a cross-ministerial review of foreign investments in Japanese companies.

The plan to establish a Japanese CFIUS was included in a coalition agreement between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Japan Innovation Party.

Japan’s Finance Ministry, trade ministry, the National Security Secretariat and other bodies will be part of the proposed framework, with objectives including beefing up the country’s screenings to assess potential security risks, such as leaks of important technology and intel.

A related bill to revise the foreign exchange law will be submitted to the upcoming ordinary Diet session due to be convened on Jan. 23, with the government hoping to set up the committee by the end of this year.

On Wednesday, a Finance Ministry council compiled a report saying that the country should beef up its cross-ministerial screening structure that involves security-related government departments.

