Japan NRA Employee Loses Work-Issued Smartphone in China

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--An employee of the Japanese Nuclear Regulation Authority's secretariat lost a work-issued smartphone in China during a private trip last year, it was learned Wednesday.

The smartphone contained information such as the names and contact details of staff of departments related to terrorism countermeasures for nuclear power plants.

The NRA secretariat informed the government's Personal Information Protection Commission of the incident, but no information leaks have been confirmed yet.

According to the NRA side and sources familiar with the matter, the employee believes the smartphone was lost during a security check at a Chinese airport during the visit last November.

The smartphone was issued to the employee to respond to emergencies such as nuclear accidents and major earthquakes.

