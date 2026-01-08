LDP Hagiuda Favors Expanding Coalition over Lower House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Koichi Hagiuda, executive acting secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has said that his party should prioritize expanding its coalition framework over dissolving the House of Representatives for a snap election.

In an online show recorded Tuesday and aired Wednesday night, Hagiuda said the idea of dissolving the lower chamber of the Diet, or parliament, should be considered after the fiscal 2026 budget is enacted, important bills enter into effect and the ordinary Diet session starting this month closes.

"Expanding the coalition is necessary to build a stable administration," he added. "It should have priority."

Hagiuda called on the opposition Democratic Party for the People to "recognize the importance of sharing responsibility in government and take action." He also said that the DPFP should take the credit for its agreement with the LDP to raise the minimum annual income tax threshold to 1.78 million yen.

Regarding Komeito, which left the ruling bloc last October, Hagiuda said that the party can better fulfill its role as a brake on government policies as a member of the ruling camp, urging it to return to the coalition.

