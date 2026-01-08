Japan Govt Spokesman Stresses U.S. Role in Int'l Community

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara on Thursday emphasized the importance of the United States' role in the international community, after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the country's withdrawal from 66 international organizations including the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.

"The role that the United States can play in the international community is important," Kihara told a press conference. "Japan will work with other countries, including the United States, on issues facing the international community."

The Japanese government spokesman avoided commenting directly on Trump's order while saying, "It is important to make contributions to the efforts to realize peace and security and respond to global issues through multilateral cooperation at a time when the existing international order is being challenged."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]