New Chinese Gas Field Development Confirmed in East China Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--New gas field development activity by China has been confirmed near the median line between Japan and China in the East China Sea, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference Thursday.

Tokyo lodged a protest with Beijing via diplomatic channels and called for the swift resumption of negotiations based on a 2008 bilateral agreement on the joint development of resources in the East China Sea.

According to Kihara, the Japan Coast Guard has spotted the Chinese side setting up a mobile drilling ship in waters west of the median line. The JCG issued a navigation warning last Friday to ensure the safety of vessels sailing in the vicinity.

"It's extremely regrettable that the Chinese side continues its unilateral development activity and attempts to create a fait accompli despite repeated protests by the Japanese side," Kihara said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]