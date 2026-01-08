Man Found Dead with Massive Bleeding in Tokyo Apartment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--A man was found dead with massive bleeding at an apartment in Tokyo's Ota Ward on Thursday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department found stab wounds to the neck, abdomen, thighs and other parts of the body of the victim, who is believed to be the apartment's resident in his 40s. Police also discovered several bloody footprints at the scene.

Two friends of the man visited the apartment after he failed to show up at a predetermined location on Thursday morning.

As the man did not answer the door, the friends alerted the police at around 10:40 a.m. through the apartment's manager.

The apartment's entrance door and windows were locked, so police officers entered the apartment using a spare key from a coworker of the victim.

