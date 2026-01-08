Residents Appeal Court Decision to Keep Fukui Reactors Running

Newsfrom Japan

Otsu, Shiga Pref., Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Local residents in the western Japan prefectures of Shiga and Osaka on Thursday filed an appeal against a district court’s rejection of their plea to shut down nuclear reactors at three Kansai Electric Power Co. plants in the nearby prefecture of Fukui.

The action came after Otsu District Court ruled on Dec. 25 that it could not identify specific dangers posed by the No. 3 reactor at the Mihama plant, the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the Oi plant, and the No. 1 to No. 4 reactors at the Takahama plant.

“The ruling was generally sloppy and lacked substance,” said Kenji Ishikawa, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. “We would like an upper court to examine the case by properly considering residents’ claims.”

