China Suggests Civilian-Use Goods Not Subject to Export Ban on Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing/Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese government spokesperson suggested Thursday that goods intended for civilian use are not subject to China's export ban on dual-use goods to Japan.

This may be an attempt by Beijing to prevent Japanese companies from withdrawing from China after the export ban, announced this month, raised concerns among them.

At a press conference on Thursday, He Yadong, a spokesperson for the Chinese commerce ministry, said that businesses engaging in normal civilian trade need not be worried at all. He claimed that the dual-use export ban is aimed at blocking Japan's military build-up and possession of nuclear weapons.

In Tokyo, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi met with Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao the same day to reiterate Japan's protest against the export ban and urge China to retract it.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]