Battery Recycling Key to Further Spread of EVs in Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--With electric vehicles becoming a realistic option for Japanese consumers thanks to the releases of many new models last year, including more budget-friendly ones, battery recycling holds the key to the further spread of EVs.

The Japanese auto industry is currently trying to come up with ways to ensure that used electric vehicle batteries are recycled and reused within the country.

Such batteries contain large amounts of lithium, nickel and other rare metals that Japan heavily relies on imports for.

For this reason, used electric vehicle batteries are a valuable resource dubbed an "urban mine."

Despite their seemingly significant role, a survey by the Japan Research Institute Ltd. showed that, while the total number of used electric vehicles in Japan stood at around 110,000 as of 2024, over 80 pct of them have likely been exported overseas along with their batteries.

