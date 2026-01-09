Fujitsu Showcases Automotive Software Tech at CES

Newsfrom Japan

Las Vegas, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Fujitsu showed off a foundational technology that uses artificial intelligence to develop software for software defined vehicles, at the CES tech show in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The Japanese company's technology helps automakers and other customers design software for SDVs, which can upgrade features by updating software but require a lot of costs and labor to develop the software.

Fujitsu also showcased its digital twin technology, reproducing the city of Las Vegas in virtual space and showing how traffic congestion there can be eased by analyzing data on the movements of people and vehicles.

Another technology the company exhibited was its physical AI system, which allows robots to move autonomously and in coordination with one another.

In the exhibit, AI analyzes footage from cameras monitoring inside a room and those mounted on robots and predict people's movements. A robot comes close to and warns a person who tries to approach a restricted area.

