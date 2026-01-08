Fast Retailing Logs Record Earnings for Sept.-Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Fast Retailing Co. on Thursday reported record earnings for the three months through November, thanks to robust sales of autumn and winter items at its Uniqlo casual clothing store chain in Japan and abroad.

For the first quarter of the business year ending in August 2026, the company posted a consolidated net profit of 147.4 billion yen, up 11.7 pct from a year earlier, and an operating profit of 210.9 billion yen, up 33.9 pct. Sales climbed 14.8 pct to 1,027.7 billion yen.

Domestic sales were pushed up by demand from foreign visitors, while overseas sales rose 20 pct as many new stores opened.

Fast Retailing Director Takeshi Okazaki told a news conference that the deteriorating Japan-China relationship could have a "certain degree of impact" on the company's performance, but that the temperature is likely to have a greater impact.

Okazaki expressed confidence that the company will be able to cope by promoting seasonal products.

