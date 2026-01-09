Japan Govt Vigilant of Trump's "Donroe Doctrine"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is keeping a vigilant eye on U.S. President Donald Trump's "Donroe Doctrine" to have the United States restore its sphere of influence in the Western Hemisphere, in fear of the U.S. presence diminishing in the Eastern Hemisphere.

The recently proclaimed U.S. foreign policy, a revival of the Monroe Doctrine in the early 19th century opposing foreign meddling in the Western Hemisphere, may facilitate China's further hegemonic expansion in Asia, experts warn.

At a press conference on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara tried to brush away concerns about a possible decline in the U.S. commitment in Asia. "A U.S. commitment to a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' is stipulated in a new national security strategy announced recently by the White House," the top government spokesman said.

But in the strategy, released early last month, Asia, including the Indo-Pacific, comes second as a region of significance, with the Western Hemisphere given top priority.

"After years of neglect, the United States will reassert and enforce the Monroe Doctrine to restore American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere," the strategy said. A month later, U.S. forces attacked Venezuela and captured the country's President Nicolas Maduro. After the strike, Trump proclaimed the Donroe Doctrine.

