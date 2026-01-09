Toyota bZ4X SUV Tops EV Sales in Japan for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp.'s bZ4X SUV was the top-selling electric vehicle in Japan in October-December 2025, the automaker has announced.

It marked the first time that Toyota has topped the country's quarterly EV sales ranking. The company released the result on Thursday.

The strong sales are believed to reflect Toyota's strategy of offering buyers a one-year free membership to a vehicle charging service after purchase, among other measures.

The bZ4X underwent a partial remodeling last October. Its cruising range was extended to a maximum of 746 kilometers on a single charge, the longest among models released by domestic automakers, a change that is also seen to have been well received by consumers.

In the three-month period, sales of the bZ4X increased 22-fold from a year earlier to 3,448 units. Honda Motor Co.'s N-ONE e: electric minivehicle came in second, with 2,732 units, followed by Nissan Motor Co.'s Sakura electric minivehicle, which ranked third with 1,895 units.

