"Girl with a Pearl Earring" to be Exhibited in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--"Girl with a Pearl Earring," a painting by 17th century Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer, will be loaned to Japan for display this summer, the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague said Thursday.

The masterpiece will be exhibited from Aug. 21 to Sept. 27 at the Nakanoshima Museum of Art in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The painting will be lent while the Mauritshuis is closed from Aug. 24 to Sept. 20 for renovation. The work was last exhibited in Japan in Tokyo and the western city of Kobe in 2012 and 2013.

"For the Mauritshuis, the Girl's trip to Japan is a unique opportunity for us to share her with the Japanese public," Martine Gosselink, general director of the Dutch museum, said in a statement.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]