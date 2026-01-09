Over 1,000 Tokyo Police Officers March in New Year's Exercise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Around 1,250 officers and 130 vehicles from Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department marched as part of their New Year's exercise in the Japanese capital's Meiji Jingu Gaien area on Friday.

The officers included those from riot police, an airport anti-terrorism unit, a special rescue team and a police dog unit. Three MPD helicopters flew in formation above the venue.

"We pledge to continue to fulfill our noble mission of protecting the safety of Tokyo residents and people across the country and maintaining security in the capital," MPD Superintendent-General Yuji Sakoda said in a speech.

