Japan's Yui, Others to Return from ISS Early

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Kimiya Yui and three other astronauts will return from the International Space Station earlier than scheduled due to a medical issue of a crew member, the U.S. space agency NASA has said.

The ISS crew members are set to return to Earth aboard a U.S. Crew Dragon spaceship within a few days. It will be the first time that any astronaut will make an early return from the ISS for a medical issue.

There is no problem with Yui's health, said the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, known as JAXA.

NASA said the condition of the astronaut with a medical issue is stable but that it decided the crew member be returned to Earth.

Details of the schedule of the return will be announced within a day or two.

