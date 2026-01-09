Japan-S. Korea Summit Set for Tues. in Takaichi's Home Prefecture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung will visit the western Japan prefecture of Nara for two days from Tuesday and hold a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the two countries' governments announced Friday.

The visit is part of the two countries' "shuttle" diplomacy, or mutual visits by their leaders, and Takaichi hopes to build rapport with the South Korean leader by welcoming him to her home prefecture. Tokyo is seeking to strengthen ties with South Korea amid the deteriorating security environment around Japan, with China, Russia and North Korea deepening their mutual ties.

According to the announcement by the South Korean government, Lee will arrive in Nara on Tuesday afternoon. Later in the day, Takaichi and Lee will hold a summit in the prefecture, to be followed by a joint press conference and a dinner party. They are expected to discuss responses to China, which is ramping up pressure on Japan, and measures to strengthen Japan-South Korea cooperation in the field of economic security, among other things.

On Wednesday, the two leaders will visit the Horyuji temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in the town of Ikaruga in Nara, according to Seoul. Lee will then meet with South Koreans living in Japan in the afternoon, before flying back to his country.

This will be the second Takaichi-Lee meeting. Their first was held in the South Korean city of Gyeongju late last October, during which Lee expressed his hopes to visit Nara.

