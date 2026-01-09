Italian PM Meloni to Visit Japan for Talks with Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit Japan for three days starting Thursday for a summit with her Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, the Japanese government said Friday.

During her official working visit, Meloni will hold her first face-to-face meeting with Takaichi. The two leaders are expected to confirm the strengthening of bilateral relations, including the expansion of security cooperation.

It will be the first visit to Japan by the Italian prime minister since February 2024.

"Japan and Italy have built close relations in a wide range of fields," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference Friday. "We hope that Meloni's visit to Japan will further deepen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries," he added.

