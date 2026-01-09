Japan Foreign Min. Motegi to Tour Middle East, Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will embark on a nine-day tour starting Saturday, visiting Israel, the Palestinian territories, Qatar, the Philippines and India to hold talks with his counterparts, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

In Israel, Motegi will hold talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. Motegi will also inspect the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center, or CMCC, overseeing a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip.

In the Palestinian territories, he is set to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other officials to convey Japan’s support for Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction. Qatar has played a mediating role in efforts to secure and maintain the ceasefire.

In meetings with his Philippine and Indian counterparts, Motegi is expected to confirm cooperation in areas including security, with China’s expanding maritime activities in mind.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]