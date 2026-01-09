Forest Fire Continues in Japan's Yamanashi

Newsfrom Japan

Uenohara, Yamanashi Pref., Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--A forest fire continued to burn on Mount Ogi in Uenohara, Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, on Friday.

The fire broke out in a forest near the foot of the mountain on Thursday.

The Uenohara city government has ordered 143 people in 76 households in nearby neighborhoods to evacuate.

Despite efforts by authorities to extinguish the blaze, it is not known when it will be put out. No injuries or damage to buildings have been confirmed.

