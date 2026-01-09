Japan Finance Chief to Attend G-7 Critical Minerals Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Friday that she will visit the United States for four days from Sunday to attend a Group of Seven finance ministers' meeting on critical minerals in Washington.

At the meeting expected to be held Monday, the finance chiefs are set to discuss measures to bolster supply chains for critical minerals amid concerns over possible disruptions of rare earth supplies from China.

Finance ministers from critical minerals-producing countries are expected to take part in the talks as well.

"Stabilizing the supply chains for critical minerals is a very important task for the economic security of each country and the stability of the global economy," Katayama said at a press conference.

She expressed disapproval over Beijing's ban introduced Tuesday on exports of dual-use goods to Japan, which has fueled concerns about Japan's rare earth procurement. The Chinese action is "extremely regrettable" in light of the impact on the global supply chains, Katayama said, adding that she will explain the Japanese government's position at the Washington meeting.

