Ex-PM Ishiba to Visit UAE as Takaichi's Special Envoy
Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will visit the United Arab Emirates for three days from Thursday as a special envoy of current Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the Japanese government said Friday.
Ishiba, who serves as chairman of the Japan-UAE Parliamentary Friendship League, will hold talks with key UAE officials to prepare for UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's planned state visit to Japan in February.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]