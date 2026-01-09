Ex-PM Ishiba to Visit UAE as Takaichi's Special Envoy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will visit the United Arab Emirates for three days from Thursday as a special envoy of current Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the Japanese government said Friday.

Ishiba, who serves as chairman of the Japan-UAE Parliamentary Friendship League, will hold talks with key UAE officials to prepare for UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's planned state visit to Japan in February.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]