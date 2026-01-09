China Mourns Death of Ex-Japan Envoy Uichiro Niwa

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed Friday her condolences over the death of Uichiro Niwa, former president of Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. and the first individual from the private sector to be appointed as Japan's ambassador to China.

Niwa, who died aged 86 on Dec. 24 last year, was an old friend of the Chinese people, Mao said at a press conference.

She praised him for improving and developing Japan-China relations, as well as for his considerable efforts to promote people-to-people friendship in the private sector.

Niwa also served as head of the Japan-China Friendship Association from 2015 to 2024.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]