LDP Lawmakers Urge Govt to Clarify Position on U.S. Attack on Venezuela

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Lawmakers of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party urged the government on Friday to clarify its position on the U.S. military strikes on Venezuela earlier this month.

The government received the request at an LDP meeting on the day.

During the meeting, an official from the Foreign Ministry declined to provide a legal assessment of the U.S. strikes, which are alleged to have violated international law. "We'd like to refrain from making a hasty conclusion," the official said.

The joint meeting also addressed China's ban on exports of dual-use goods to Japan and its gas field development in the East China Sea.

These actions are "not allowed in international practice," Kei Takagi, head of the LDP's Foreign Affairs Division, told reporters after the meeting.

